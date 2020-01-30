Jason Hargraves, a versatile wordsmith who served as an editor for national news, culture and social media at The Washington Times for more than a decade, has died following a brief illness. He was 49.

A cheerful Texas native, Jason left the nation’s capital and returned to his native state, where he became managing editor of InsuranceQuotes.com, a consumer guide to auto, home, health, life and business insurance. A veteran reporter, editor and content creator, he also covered politics, business, personal finance and consumer trends at major daily newspapers and consumer-driven publications, including the Houston Chronicle, Newsmax, Business.com and Angie’s List.

He was a University of Texas graduate with a degree in radio, TV and film production.

Colleagues and friends remember Jason for his competence on the job, kind ways and a zest for life. He was a meticulous chef and a spirited host at home.

“One of the smartest, funniest, kindest, most awesome people on the planet. I don’t know that I’ve ever laughed in my whole life the way I laughed with Jason. No one could be more dramatic, or tell a better story,” wrote one former classmate in a public Facebook post.

Jason is survived by Jeff Jenkins, his husband and companion of 26 years; his mother, a sister, two stepbrothers and several nieces and nephews.

