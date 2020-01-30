Republican Conference Chairman Sen. John Barrasso told reporters he believes the Senate trial could wrap up on Friday.

“We still feel very positive about it. The momentum is on the side of having final vote and final acquittal tomorrow,” the Wyoming senator told reporters.

Senators are set to vote on whether or not to hear from witnesses, extending the impeachment trial, on Friday, with the vote count still up in the air.

However, according to Mr. Barrasso, Republican leadership is optimistic they’ll secure a speedy end.

It is possible Democrats could drag out the final vote for hours. They used a similar tactic at the beginning of the trial, introducing a series of motions that pushed the final vote on the trial rules until early Wednesday morning.

“As we did with the organizing resolution, where we’re at, we will be prepared to stay here through completion,” Mr. Barrasso said.

There are two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — stemming from allegations that he leveraged a White House meeting and military aid to pressure Ukraine to open investigations into his political rival Joseph R. Biden.

Twenty Republicans would need to vote in favor of the articles in order to convict and remove Mr. Trump from office.

With time running out to sway on-the-fence senators and acquittal all but inevitable, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president can’t be cleared of charges if there is no witnesses.

“You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation and all of that,” the California Democrat said.

“Does the president know right from wrong? I don’t think so,” she added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.