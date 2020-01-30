Sen. Lamar Alexander said Thursday he doesn’t see the need for more witnesses in the impeachment of President Trump, saying the president’s fate should be decided by voters, not Congress.

Mr. Alexander’s announcement puts Republicans in a strong position to end the Senate trial this week and vote to acquit the president in what could well be a bipartisan vote.

Mr. Alexander did scold the president, saying it was “inappropriate” for him to try to rope Ukraine into assisting him in investigating former Vice President Joseph R. Biden. But he said the matter is beyond the Senate at this point.

“The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that begins in Iowa on Monday,” he said.

