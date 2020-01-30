ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Muriel Bowser added her name to a growing list of mayors endorsing billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg for president, and it’s not surprising.

He’s one of them, and New Yorkers reelected Mr. Bloomberg, a “lifelong” Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent, to prove he was their guy.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was a Sen. Kamala Harris gal, as long as Ms. Harris was in the Democratic footrace. Now Miss Breed is a Bloomberg backer, saying he “is the only candidate for president with a real plan for African Americans.”

For his part, Mr. Bloomberg said he chose Miss Breed to work with his campaign because she chooses “progress over politics.”

It’s important to add, she is a Democrat, she is black, she is of a certain age and wait for it her family struggles with poverty, drugs, crime and gun violence.

That Miss Breed now lives on the other side of the tracks, so to speak, is a testament to putting in the hard work it sometimes takes to prove your worth as racial integration began inserting itself as socio-economic politics.

Miss Bowser, the D.C. mayor, is co-chair of the national Bloomberg campaign. In her endorsement, she was unusually blunt.

“Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump,” Miss Bowser said.

Yes, Miss Bowser actually named her nemesis, Donald Trump.

She, like other Democrats, is in search of redemption for former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s sake. That’s why in her and other mayor’s minds, Mike Bloomberg is “the man” to get the job done — in case an impeachment conviction isn’t forthcoming from the Senate.

Like Miss Breed, Miss Bowser listed the promises about affordable housing, climate change and anti-gun measures made by Mr. Bloomberg.

For certain, Mr. Bloomberg began lining up mayors, moms and women for his anti-gun campaigns before Donald and Melania Trump moved into the White House, and he put his money where is mouth is, just as he is personally funding his presidential campaign.

Just remember this: Mayors may or may not like who is president. For them, the issue is about money.

Does the president fill local coffers?

And in the nation’s capital, situated in its own fishbowl in the shadow of the White House and the Capitol, that is City Hall’s primary question.

Even D.C. statehood takes a back seat to federal funding.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

