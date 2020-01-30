DES MOINES — Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday slammed Democrats for their investigations into President Trump, as Mr. Pence called on Iowans at Drake University to help put Mr. Trump in the White House for four more years.

“When this president stands up to the radical Democrats, their endless investigations, and their partisan impeachment, we stand with President Donald Trump,” Mr. Pence said at a rally here ahead of an appearance by Mr. Trump himself.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only — and that is that Iowa and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House!” Mr. Pence said. “My fellow Americans, it is great to be back in the Hawkeye State!”

He was interrupted by intermittent chants of “Four more years!” and “USA! USA!”

Back in Washington, D.C., Mr. Trump’s attorneys were facing questions from senators in the president’s impeachment trial, but the president and his team are also busy pushing for a show of force in Iowa at Monday’s caucuses.

“You know, what the Democrats are doing in the Senate is a disgrace,” Mr. Pence said. “They rushed their partisan impeachment through the House in a shameful attempt to overturn the will of the American people.”

“I got to tell you — I think Democrats are trying to run down this president [because] they know they can’t run against this president,” he said.

The ultimate outcome on the Republican side on Monday is all but assured, but the GOP is trying to lay the groundwork and build up enthusiasm to keep Iowa in the Republican column this year in the general election.

“In three short years, we’ve made America great again,” Mr. Pence said. “But to keep America great, Iowa, we need you to decide right here and right now that Iowa’s going to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

Mr. Trump won Iowa in 2016 by close to 10 points over Hillary Clinton after the Hawkeye State had twice broken for President Obama.

