DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at a Davenport motel.

Officers sent a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday to check a disturbance at the Relax Inn found Daniel Bradley, 46. He was treated at the scene but died there, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

