ARIVACA, Ariz. (AP) - A teenage driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other crimes after two people were killed and three others injured in a crash following an attempted traffic stop by the U.S. Border Patrol, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred Wednesday on a rural road near Arivaca, which is 50 miles (81 kilometers) southwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The department said preliminary indication indicated that the Border Patrol tried to stop the vehicle but its driver didn’t stop and it soon crashed.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and DUI, the department.

No identities were released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.