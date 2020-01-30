Sen. Susan Collins became the first Republican to confirm she will vote to demand witnesses testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump.

The Maine Republican, who is facing re-election this year, said she backed witnesses in the 1999 trial of President Clinton, and will follow that standard now, too.

“I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed,” she said.

All 47 members of the Democratic Caucus are expected to back the call for witnesses. They need to win over four Republicans to guarantee witnesses, and Ms. Collins puts them on that path.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is also expected to back witnesses.

Two other Republicans, Sens. Lamar Alexander and Lisa Murkowski, were viewed as the remaining swing votes.

Ms. Murkowski indicated she would ponder the issue overnight. Mr. Alexander signaled he would announce his decision later Thursday.

