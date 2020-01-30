President Trump’s reelection campaign on Thursday released one of its two ads that will air during Super Bowl LIV, a 30-second spot titled “Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous.”

The campaign said it’s the first time that a presidential campaign will run national ads during the Super Bowl.

“Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans,” said campaign manager Brad Parscale. “With an incredible economy, historically low unemployment, and a policy of putting America first, President Trump is most certainly Keeping America Great.”

The ad says Americans demanded change when they elected Mr. Trump, and that the results have been a stronger economy and safer country with high wage growth and low unemployment.

The other 30-second ad will not be released prior to the game.

