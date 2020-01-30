The Trump administration announced new Medicaid guidelines Thursday that will allow states to receive block grants to cover health-care services for low-income people, limiting the amount of money in return for more state flexibility.

The optional program called “Healthy Adult Opportunity” is the latest effort to overhaul Obamacare. The administration says it will strengthen Medicaid, while Democrats say the block grants amount to cuts in the program.

The proposal was outlined Thursday by Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in a letter to state Medicaid directors. The federal share of Medicaid is now open-ended, meaning that a state is at least partly protected from unpleasant surprises like a new, $300,000 prescription drug or an economic downturn that swells enrollment.

States would need to apply for a federal waiver to be included. The deal would be restricted to able-bodied adults under 65, and states could not put nursing home residents, disabled people, pregnant women, or children into the new plan.

Ms. Verma told reporters Thursday that the move is partly intended to help Medicaid become more sustainable.

“Medicaid is the first or second budget item for states, crowding out other priorities such as transportation and education,” she said.

Currently under Medicaid, funding from the federal government is open-ended. Conservatives say the financing formula encourages states to spend more so they can secure more federal money, while a block grant would better control costs. Congressional Republicans tried to include a similar plan in 2017 to repeal and replace Obamacare, but the proposals weren’t approved.

The proposal applies only to the Medicaid population that was added under Obamacare. But 14 states that did not expand Medicaid could apply for fixed funding to cover some low-income adults.

Democrats blasted the plan as a way to cut health-care services for the poor.

“Today’s announcement is the cruelest step yet by the Trump administration to slash American healthcare and dismantle basic safety net programs like Medicaid,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat.

A group of House Democrats objected to the proposal in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“Medicaid block grants necessitate cost-cutting measures like restricting enrollment, decreasing provider reimbursement and limiting eligibility and benefits through managed care,” their letter said. “The actions endanger the lives of the most vulnerable patients, the population Medicaid was created to protect.”

