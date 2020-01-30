China has increased its troop presence in Africa by 70 percent over the last five years, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said Thursday during a hearing on global threats.

The staggering statistic comes as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been strongly urging the Pentagon to reconsider plans to cut troop levels in Africa from roughly 6,000 to about 5,400.

Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, who has called on the Defense Department to send additional training troops to the region, challenged the potential drawdown, and asked the commander of U.S. Africa Command, “how much are you going to get accomplished with 6,000 people? You’re talking about the two areas where there aren’t enough people to reposition.”

The Defense Department move is intended to refocus efforts to counter threats from China and Russia in alignment with the recommendations of the 2018 National Defense Strategy (NDS), spearheaded by former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

AFRICOM commander Gen. Stephen Townsend defended a potential withdraw and explained that a lighter U.S. footprint in the continent would be a “bargain for the American taxpayer.”

But Mr. Inhofe warned that along with Russia, China has been repositioning its force posture in Africa in a move to fulfill their “global ambitions.” Beijing currently has over 50 active port projects in the region with “more on the planning board,” he added.

Committee Ranking Member Sen. Jack Reed, Rhode Island Democrat, joined Mr. Inhofe in cautioning against a drawdown and said that a reduction of troops “would not generate the type of savings necessary for meaningful [National Defense Strategy] investments.”

