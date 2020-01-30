Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday the coronavirus adds to a long list of health crises in China that may prompt businesses to redirect jobs to the U.S. and other parts of North America.

Mr. Ross was speaking the Fox Business Network about the “Wuhan” coronavirus that’s killed about 170 people amid 7,700 confirmed cases in China.

“Every American’s heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus. So I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease,” Mr. Ross said. “But the fact is it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply change, on top of all the other things — you had SARS, you have the African swine virus there, now you have this. It’s another risk factor that people need to take into account.”

“So I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America — some to U.S., probably some to Mexico as well,” Mr. Ross said.

U.S. companies are bracing for the business impact of the virus on Chinese operations, though his comments raised eyebrows among online commentators.

Mr. Trump frequently rails against companies that decide to set up shop in China instead of the U.S., as he seeks the upper hand in ongoing trade negotiations.

At the same time, Mr. Trump says he’s working closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping to stop the coronavirus, which has become a global health scare.

Tens of millions of Chinese residents are on lockdown and thousands of passengers are reportedly being held on a cruise ship off Italy, as officials test for a case.

Also, the U.S. and other countries are evacuating their nationals from hotspots in China.

The White House said Mr. Trump formed a task force to coordinate the response to the coronavirus. It’s been meeting daily since Monday.

Led by Health Secretary Alex Azar, the task force includes experts from several agencies.

“The task force will lead the administration’s efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the virus while ensuring that the American people have the most accurate and up-to-date health and travel information,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said. “The risk of infection for Americans remains low, and all agencies are working aggressively to monitor this continuously evolving situation and to keep the public informed.”

