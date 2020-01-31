D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser opened the application process for this summer’s youth employment program on Friday.

D.C. youths ages 14 to 24 will be able to apply for summer internships until Feb. 29 in a variety of industries including the D.C. government, financial sector and community nonprofits.

“For over four decades, the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has empowered nearly half a million young Washingtonians with valuable work experience that puts them on a path to success,” Ms. Bowser said in a press release. “For so many youth across our city, these opportunities are life-changing. Together, let’s make this another successful summer.”

About 150 of the participants will receive stipends for transportation, meals and clothing.

The program, which was established in 1979 by Mr. Barry, offers six weeks of work experience.

