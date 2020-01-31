Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Friday that “education freedom is inevitable” in the wake of reports that President Trump plans to make school vouchers a major theme of his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“Republicans and Democrats alike need look no further than the latest polling data to know that, and this administration’s Education Freedom Scholarships proposal is the best, most direct way to make it happen,” Ms. DeVos said, adding that Congress should act “quickly on this bipartisan issue.”

USA Today reported Friday that Mr. Trump will use his annual State of the Union before Congress to show strong support for federal tax breaks for those who donate to scholarship programs that could fund private, faith-based or home school education.

The only current federal voucher program is in the District of Columbia, where students wishing to attend charter or private schools with public dollars can enter a lottery. That program has existed since the early 2000s.

