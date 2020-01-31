Associated Press (AP) - Six candidates vying for the GOP nomination in the Utah governor’s race are expected to meet for their first debate on Friday.

The debate is part of the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, a conference for the state’s burgeoning tech sector.

One candidate is a national political figure who’s hoping to return to the Utah political stage. Jon Huntsman Jr. most recently served as U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

Two have never officially held political office before. Real-estate executive Thomas Wright previously served as GOP party chair and recently brought on U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop as his running mate.

Businessman Jeff Burningham, meanwhile, is a political newcomer who conducted listening sessions around the state before jumping in the race.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was first to declare his candidacy and has the support of Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, who decided not to run again in 2020. Herbert took over from Huntsman when he left office in 2009.

Also in the race is former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and active on issues like blocking Medicaid expansion and crafting medical marijuana legislation.

The only woman in the GOP race is Aimee Winder Newton, a Salt Lake County Council member who has held a seat in the state’s most populous county and its only Democratic stronghold.

Also in the race is Democrat Zachary Moses. But he has not been publicly listed as participating in the debate, which was open to candidates who raise at least $50,000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.