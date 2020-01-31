A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting a domestic terror attack on “a massive scale” was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison for gun and drug offenses.

Christopher Hasson, a self-described white nationalist, was arrested last year and pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges in October.

Federal prosecutors say he was planning a murder rampage targeting liberal politicians, cable television pundits and an unnamed Supreme Court Justice.

Yet the Justice Department never lodged any terrorism-related charges against Hasson. Instead, they argued that getting him into custody on the drug and firearms charges was a necessary step to thwarting his lethal attack.

Prosecutors had asked Judge George Hazel to lock Hasson up for 25 years, saying he’s a danger to the community. He had faced a maximum of 31 years on all charges.

Hasson’s public defender Elizabeth Oyer insisted the terrorism accusations are bogus and asked for probation, saying that is the typical sentence for the low-level charges to which Hasson pleaded guilty.

Ms. Oyer portrayed Hasson as a married family man with a respected military career. Years of abusing tramadol, a powerful opioid, caused Hasson to fantasize about a terror attack he did not intend to commit, she said.

Prosecutors had pointed to an alleged “hit list” naming left-leaning politicians and journalists and internet searches for an address of a liberal Supreme Court justice as proof he planned a terror plot. They also presented evidence of white supremacist writings and apocalyptic fantasies penned by Hasson.

Hasson told the court he was “embarrassed” by the web searches and writing. He confessed to having “biased thoughts” but said he was working with religious leaders to treat everyone equally.

“I have never hurt anyone in my life and I was not planning to in any way, shape or form,” he said, renouncing his white nationalist writings.

Stephen Hart, an expert in violent risk assessment who testified for the defense Friday, evaluated Hasson over nine months and concluded that he is not a threat.

“It was my opinion that Mr. Hasson does not have a history of violence. I don’t believe he posed a risk of violence in the future,” Mr. Hart told the courtroom.

Mr. Hart said Hasson had fantasized about committing atrocities to cope with stress in his life, including marriage difficulties, getting older and approaching the military’s mandatory retirement age.

“I found no indication that he intended to act on these things,” Mr. Hart said.

Mr. Hart said the government responded to the case “entirely appropriately” but that Hasson didn’t need to be incarcerated. On cross-examination, he said wouldn’t mind living next to Hasson, whom he described as a “civil and polite person.”

Mr. Hart testified Hasson had been dealing with some of the issues that caused him to fantasize about killing people for a long time, but did not have a history of violence. He dismissed the alleged hit list as just a spreadsheet of figures of interest to Hasson that didn’t indicate any intent to harm.

“If he wanted to make a plan, he could have made a plan,” he said.

