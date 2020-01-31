CPAC doesn’t want Sen. Mitt Romney’s shadow darkening the door at its annual conference.

The Conservative Political Action Committee formally disinvited the Utah Republican from its high-profile conference next month, after he voted in favor of new witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

“BREAKING: The ‘extreme conservative’ and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020,” tweeted Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Mr. Romney has attended CPAC in the past. In 2012, as he successfully campaigned for the GOP presidential nomination, he used the word “conservative” 25 times in his 26-minute speech at the conference.

The only other Republican to vote for new witnesses in the impeachment trial was Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Conservative Republican Sen. Mike Lee stuck up for his colleague from Utah.

“Mitt Romney is a good friend and an excellent Senator,” Mr. Lee tweeted. “We have disagreed about a lot in this trial. But he has my respect for the thoughtfulness, integrity, and guts he has shown throughout this process. Utah and the Senate are lucky to have him.”

