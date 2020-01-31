HOLYROOD, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man in central Kansas as suspicious.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in a news release that law enforcement executed several search warrants Thursday while investigating the death of 56-year-old John Glenn III, of Great Bend.

Last week, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to a home in the town of Holyrood after a resident called 911 to report that an unconscious man had been found outside and exposed to the weather for an extended period of time. The KBI says Glenn was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

The KBI says that preliminary autopsy results raised concerns that he may have died under suspicious circumstances.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.