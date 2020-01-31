DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A suspect was shot early Friday morning while struggling with officers trying to take him into custody, Des Moines police said.

Officers were sent around 6:20 a.m. to check a report about a domestic dispute involving a threat. When the two officers tried to arrest a man at the scene he attacked them, police said, and their efforts to subdue him failed.

One of the officers shot the man in an arm, but he wouldn’t let medics called to the scene fully assess his injuries, police said. A wound in his torso was discovered at a hospital. He’s been listed in serious condition.

The names of those involved haven’t been released. State investigators have been called in.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.