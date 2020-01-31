The Democratic National Committee has switched up the qualifications needed to participate in the presidential debate in Las Vegas next month, opening the door for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to get a spot on stage.

Politico first reported the DNC is scrapping the donor threshold requirement for the Feb. 19 debate in Las Vegas.

Instead, candidates must either have won at least one pledged delegate out of the Iowa caucuses or New Hampshire primary.

They also will need or reach 10% in four polls between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18 or 12% in a couple of polls in Nevada and South Carolina.

Mr. Bloomberg, a billionaire, has refused to try to hit the donor thresholds set by the DNC.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.