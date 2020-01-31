President Trump said he believes he’ll get some Democrats voting for his acquittal as the Senate heads for a decisive vote in his impeachment trial.

“I have great confidence in Republican senators and probably some Democrats from what I understand,” Mr. Trump told Fox News in an interview Thursday night in Iowa.

“This [impeachment] was not supposed to happen. But I have great confidence in the Republicans and the Republican Senate. And I know they’re going to be fair.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, said late Thursday night he will vote against witnesses in the trial, giving the GOP likely enough votes to end the trial and acquit the president.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter late Thursday that Washington Democrats “have spent the last 3 years trying to overturn the last election – and we will make sure they face another crushing defeat in the NEXT ELECTION.”

“Together, we are going to win back the House, we are going to hold the Senate, & we are going to keep the White House!” he said.

After a campaign rally in Iowa, the president also tweeted, “Americans across the political spectrum are disgusted by the Washington Democrats’ Partisan Hoaxes, Witch Hunts, & Con Jobs. Registered Democrats and Independents are leaving the Democrat Party in droves, & we are welcoming these voters to the Republican Party w/ wide open arms!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.