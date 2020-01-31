Academics, politicians, and members of the media panned Sen. Elizabeth Warren for a “stunt” move, which put Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in the awkward position of questioning his own legitimacy.

The Massachusetts Democrat used the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump to suggest Chief Justice Roberts was somehow undermining the impeachment process.

Ms. Warren’s question was read before the Senate on Thursday as follows:

“At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?”

The Supreme Court justice appeared to give her an incredulous look after reading the question.

Mediaite consolidated a wide range of reactions by journalists and political observers across the political spectrum.

A sampling of the feedback includes:

Steven Mazie (The Economist): “I’m all for making him squirm when it’s deserved. But Warren’s stunt produced only pointless squirming. The premise of her question was dumb: the Republicans’ maddening defense of POTUS is on them, not on Roberts.”

Adam White (American Enterprise Institute): “The fact that Senator Warren submitted this question, and the fact that Chief Justice Roberts read it unflinchingly, highlights how well and dutifully he executes his office, and how poorly and cynically she executes hers.”

Daniel W. Drezner (Professor, Tufts University, The Fletcher School): “If Warren wants to question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court to the media, or on the campaign hustings, that’s fine and certainly worthy of political debate. In this context? It’s a d—k move.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.): “I wonder what could have motivated Senator Warren to ask such an outrageous question that unfairly attacked the Chief Justice’s integrity. When you’ve lost Adam Schiff…”

In answering Ms. Warren’s question, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, defended the chief justice, saying, “I would not say that it contributes to a loss of confidence in the chief justice. I think the chief justice has presided admirably.”

