House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler will miss the rest of the impeachment trial, the New York Democrat announced Friday.

Mr. Nadler will not attend the rest of the proceedings to be with his wife who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I am sorry to not be able to stay in Washington for the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial but I need to be home with my wife at this time. We have many decisions to make as a family,” he tweeted. “I have every faith in my colleagues and hope the Senate will do what is right.”

Mr. Nadler missed Monday’s proceedings as his wife began treatments.

