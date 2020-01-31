INDIO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities serving a search warrant on a Southern California home found dozens of guns and about 100 pounds of explosives, it was announced Friday.

A Riverside County Gang Impact Team went to a home Thursday in the Bermuda Dunes Country Club, southeast of Palm Springs.

In the home, they found drugs believed to be cocaine, ketamine and LSD, along with 53 firearms, the county district attorney’s office announced.

Investigators also found about 100 pounds of homemade explosives and military ordinance items, including C-4 plastic explosive, authorities said.

A Sheriff’s Department team was called in to take the material but two items were considered too unstable to move and were blown up at the scene without causing any damage or injuries, authorities said.

Collin Hackett, 34, who lived at the home, was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing guns and possessing or transporting narcotics for sales. It wasn’t immediately whether he had obtained an attorney.

The Gang Impact Team includes local, state and federal investigators.

