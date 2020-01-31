MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder for his role in the 2017 shooting death of another man.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Issac Manuel Carrasco Jr. is the last of four men to plead guilty in the death of 38-year-old Jason Boyes of Mount Vernon, who was shot Aug. 1, 2017, while watching TV in his apartment.

Prosecutors have said that Carrasco, although not the one who pulled the trigger, played the largest role in Boyes’ death because he was the one who knew Boyes and made the plan for the apparent robbery.

The other three men involved in the shooting - Hayden John Allen Picaman, Angel Lopez-Rueda and Christian Eden Flores - are serving prison sentences for their roles in Boyes’ death.

Picaman, who was 19 at the time of the killing, was the first to plead guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison; Lopez-Rueda, who was 18 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 14 years in prison; and Flores, who was 19, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors are recommending Carrasco be sentenced to 17 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

