SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Three teenage girls are under arrest in Bellevue after a crime spree that began last week in Spokane.

The Spokesman-Review reports the spree began Jan. 24, when the trio allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Spokane and drove it across the state.

The Bellevue Police Department says the girls, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, arrived the next day in Seattle, where they are accused of theft, robbery, assault and a hit-and-run.

On Sunday morning, the suspects eluded police in a high-speed chase across Interstate 90.

Shortly after, police said the girls robbed a woman in a parking lot in Bellevue.

Police said the girls knocked the woman down and ran over her arm. Then the girls bought gas and got their nails done at a nearby salon, all using the victim’s credit card.

Bellevue police were able to track the teenagers down and arrest them, before the girls could finish getting manicures.

