WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita father charged with killing one of his twins told authorities he repeatedly told the crying 2-month-old to “shut up” before he squeezed his head “extra hard” and then didn’t notice his son was seriously hurt until he had been playing video games for more than half an hour, court records say.

The affidavit released Thursday in the case against 22-year-old Marlin Williams Jr. said that when his son, Marrell, began vomiting on Jan. 10, he invited a friend “to a party on the Xbox” so he could talk about his son. During a video chat, the friend told Williams to call 911, The Wichita Eagle reports.

The baby died six days later, and Williams was charged last week with first-degree murder in the boy’s death and three counts of aggravated battery.

Doctors found that the baby had two skull fractures and that the other twin had suffered a broken femur, the affidavit said.

Williams told authorities he “should not have done this” and that he intended for everything to “just be quiet,” the affidavit said. Besides the twins, Williams also was caring for two other young children at the time. He said the other children also had been crying and he was “frustrated.”

