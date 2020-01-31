The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in late March on President Trump’s attempt to keep his financial records secret, the justices said Friday as they revealed more of their calendar for the year.

The three cases involve Mr. Trump’s attempts to gag his accounts, preventing them from complying with congressional subpoenas for his information, and a New York grand jury subpoena seeking 10 years of tax returns, which Mr. Trump is also fighting.

They will be heard March 31.

Justices had previously halted lower court orders demanding Mr. Trump comply with the requests.

That gave the president’s lawyers a chance to appeal to the high court for a final ruling.

Mr. Trump says the subpoenas aren’t part of any legitimate inquiry and can be resisted.

Though no law requires him to reveal his taxes, every other major party presidential nominee for decades has voluntarily released that information.

Mr. Trump has said he would release the information but for an ongoing IRS audit.

Democrats, when the gained the majority in the House this year, flexed their new powers to try to compel disclosure. They say they’re looking to review whether the IRS is following its own regulations about how it audits the president and vice president.

