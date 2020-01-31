President Trump’s State of the Union address next week will focus on “the great American comeback” under his leadership, a senior administration official said Friday.

Among the issues he’ll promote are expanding school choice, the need to end sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants, and furthering the economy’s “blue-collar boom” to provide strong wage gains for lower-income workers.

Mr. Trump’s primetime address on Tuesday night in the House will come either shortly before or immediately after the final vote in his Senate impeachment trial, but an official who briefed reporters Friday refused to speculate whether the president will address it.

“It’s never safe to assume anything,” the official said. “The president is always adaptable to speak to the moment,” adding that the president will strike an optimistic tone.

Mr. Trump’s third State of the Union will emphasize the strong economy lifting up all Americans, his plans for supporting working families, lowering health-care costs, ensuring safe and legal immigration, and bolstering national security.

“The speech will be unifying, in part, because the president is focused on helping all Americans,” the official said. “The speech will celebrate American economic and military strength.”

The White House revealed two of the president’s guests who will be seated in the gallery for the speech: Army veteran Tony Rankins, a recovering drug addict who now lives and works in an “opportunity zone” created by the administration in Cincinnati, Ohio; and U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, who has received awards for his work along the Texas border.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.