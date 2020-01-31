The Trump administration is taking more drastic steps to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading in the U.S., denying entry to the U.S. among foreign nationals who’ve traveled in China and pose a transmission risk.

There will be exceptions for foreign nationals entering to see immediate family.

Health Secretary Alex Azar also said U.S. citizens who’ve been in the epicenter of the “Wuhan” virus in Hubei province within the last 14 days will be quarantined for 14 days in the U.S. It will be at a designated quarantine facility.

He said those returning from the rest of mainland China will be subject to “proactive health screening” at select ports of entry and then monitored under “self-quarantine” at home for 14 days.

All flights from China will be funneled through airports in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Honolulu and Los Angeles, officials said.

Mr. Azar outlined the measures are part of a public health emergency that takes effect at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

So far, the coronavirus has killed over 200 people amid 9,700 in China. There have been 132 cases reported in 23 other countries.

President Trump has projected confidence the situation is under control. U.S. authorities have reported six cases, including one case of human-to-human transmission in Chicago.

“This is a serious health situation in China, but I want to emphasize the risk to the American public currently is low,” said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Our goal is to do all we can do to keep it that way.”

The World Health Organization recently declared the epidemic a global health emergency, elevating the crisis and opening the door to worldwide collaboration and funding to combat the disease.

The State Department warned Americans not to travel to China, though some Republicans in Congress want the U.S. to go further and impose a travel ban on flights to and from the Asian nation.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China.

Federal officials said 195 American repatriated from Wuhan, China — the virus’s origin city — will be under quarantine for two weeks at a military base in California.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.