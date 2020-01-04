PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - Tribal and federal authorities have asked for the public’s help after a homicide in Pine Ridge.

The Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post Friday night that someone was killed early Friday morning at a home south of the Pizza Hut in Pine Ridge.

“This is a isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” the department said.

The homicide is being investigated by tribal police, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The agencies asked the public to call 605-867-5111 if they have any information on four persons of interest, as well as a dark, late-model, double-cab pickup.

The post did not say if the people were considered suspects or witnesses.

Tribal Police Chief Robert Ecoffey said the identify of the victim was not being released, pending notification to the victim’s family. He said more information about the investigation would come from the FBI.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.