KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have charged a Kansas City man in the shooting death last week of his 51-year-old mother.

Joshua Thompson, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Lisa Powell, the Kansas City Star reported. Powell’s body was found by police late that night on a pathway between two homes in the Northland neighborhood with several gunshot wounds.

Police had been called to the area, which is near Lisa Powell’s home, after neighbors heard a woman yelling for help followed by the sound of gunshots.

Investigators said shell casings and bullets found at the scene matched those later found in Thompson’s room inside his mother’s home. A handgun loaded with the same ammunition was found in a wooded area west of the home, police said.

Thompson is being held in the Clay County Jail on $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for Tuesday.

