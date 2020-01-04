By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 4, 2020

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man was formally sentenced Friday to death for killing an Oklahoma police officer.

A Pottawatomie County judge handed down the sentence recommended by a jury in November for Byron James Shepard, 38, of Okemah.

An appeal of the sentence is automatic.

TOP STORIES
Tulsi Gabbard: Trump committed unconstitutional 'act of war' with killing of Soleimani
NRA faces clouds of doubt over its 2020 influence
Hustler's Christmas card to Republicans depicts Trump's assassination

The jury had days earlier convicted Shepard of killing 22-year-old Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney during a traffic stop in 2017.

Defense attorneys had argued the shooting was unintentional, but prosecutors said Shepard shot Terney in an effort to avoid going to jail.

Authorities said Shepard was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation and ran away when Terney learned of an arrest warrant for Shepard. Authorities said the two eventually shot each other.

Terney died the following day while Shepard recovered.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide