Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf issued a new terrorism threat assessment bulletin on Iran on Saturday, saying there is still no specific credible threat but warning Americans to step up their vigilance.

Mr. Wolf’s new bulletin repeated his assurance from a day earlier that there’s “no information indicating” a threat, but said Iranian officials and some of the terrorist groups it funds have said they want to retaliate after the U.S., on President Trump’s orders, killed a top Iranian general with a drone missile strike earlier this week.

The new evaluation laid out a host of potential scenarios for danger, including that Americans here in the U.S. could use the assassination as the catalyst for lone wolf attacks.

“An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning,” the bulletin warns.

It also said Iran could use cyberattacks to retaliate.

“Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States,” Homeland Security said.

Mr. Trump’s decision to authorize the strike against Qassem Soleimani, who was head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has ignited a fierce debate in the U.S. over whether his move heads off more violence, or invites it.

Democrats on Capitol Hill complained Mr. Trump bypassed the usual notification system to lawmakers to order the strike. They have said they’ll try to pass legislation reining in Mr. Trump and forbidding more escalation.

