CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Prosecutors in New Hampshire have filed a felony charge against a driver in connection with a crash that killed a state corrections officer in 2018.

Forty-two-year-old Jessica Warren of Penacook has been indicted on a count of driving after suspension stemming from the September 2018 crash that killed Sgt. Patrick Bettens, the Concord Monitor reported.

Warren was convicted in January 2018 of a misdemeanor count of operating after suspension. Police said she drove about nine months later and crashed into Bettens, 41, while he was riding his bicycle in Concord.

New Hampshire state law says a motorist who is operating after suspension can be charged with a felony if they are involved in a serious collision. The charge carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

A call to a phone listed under Warren’s name was not returned on Saturday.

