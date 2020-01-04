By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 4, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A 27-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in Hartford in the capital city’s first homicide of 2020.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. on Martin Street.

A relative of the victim tried to drive him to a hospital, but crashed into a utility pole, authorities said. The relative was not seriously hurt.

Investigators say the man was shot at least once and was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, but police said they were following several leads.

Police said there were 23 homicides in Hartford in 2019, but none in November or December.

