Authorities say a man questioned in the shooting of a Pittsburgh woman died by suicide a day after she died of her injuries.

Police say 58-year-old George Daniel had been questioned and released in the Dec. 17 shooting of Ladea Terrell in Penn Hills. Authorities say the 33-year-old woman died Wednesday of her wounds.

Officials tell the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Daniel’s body was discovered Friday at a city home.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office says he died Thursday.

Police are continuing to investigate Terrell’s death.

