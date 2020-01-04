By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 4, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Police in western Wyoming say they’re still investigating the mid-December deaths of a married couple.

Hunter Jeremy Sewell, 26, and Whitney Nicole Sewell, 29, were found dead in their home in Rock Springs on Dec. 16.

Rock Springs Police Department officials said the following day there was no sign of any immediate threats to the public, the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports.

TOP STORIES
Iran proved vital to al Qaeda's safe passage, according to bin Laden records, 9/11 commission
Hustler's Christmas card to Republicans depicts Trump's assassination
Tulsi Gabbard: Trump committed unconstitutional 'act of war' with killing of Soleimani

They have said little about the case since.

More information will be available after an investigation is complete, department spokeswoman Jennifer Maze said.

Memorial services for the couple took place Dec. 23.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide