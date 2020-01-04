By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are investigating a crash that killed two people in the state’s capital city when a car rolled over.

The crash took place early on Saturday morning, Augusta police said. The crash killed 52-year-old David Smith and 46-year-old Lisa Pelletier, both of Windsor. Police told WCSH-TV they were working to reconstruct the scene on Saturday and the cause of the crash was unknown.

The car rolled over on North Belfast Avenue and was found on its roof, police said. Smith and Pelletier were pronounced dead at the scene.

