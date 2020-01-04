By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 4, 2020

Police in Audubon were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred outside a delicatessen.

Authorities have not named the victim in the apparent slaying outside the Shamrock Deli.

Neighbors told WPVI-TV that they heard shouting before the 5 p.m. attack on Friday. Neighbor Jim Chatelain said he then looked out and saw someone on the ground. Police said the victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died. They have not yet made any arrests, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

