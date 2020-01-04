By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 4, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in central Virginia are searching for a man who they say shot two workers in a McDonald’s restaurant.

The incident Friday night began as an altercation in the drive-through window, according to Lynchburg police.

The department said in a news release Saturday that Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke was a customer at the fast-food restaurant. After the altercation began, he parked his vehicle, entered the restaurant and shot two workers, police said.

Overstreet is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He fled the scene in a red Mazda SUV, according to police, who did not provide details about the condition of the injured workers.

An investigation was ongoing.

