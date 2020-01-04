By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 4, 2020

COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities found no working smoke alarms in a Lancaster County row home where two people and two dogs died in a fire Saturday.

Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said two people were found in the home’s second floor after the 9:30 a.m. fire. One person died at the scene and the other at a hospital, he said.

The blaze was contained in about 45 minutes. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents while authorities investigate the cause.

TOP STORIES
All of a sudden Ron Howard and Hollywood cares about morality
Director Ron Howard: Hollywood sees Trump as 'morally bankrupt egomaniac'
Iran on notice: This is Trump, not Obama

“We have found smoke detectors, but they were not working at the time of the fire,” Kemmerly said. “Anytime we lose somebody, it’s a horrible thing,”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide