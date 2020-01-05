By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say two adults have been charged with attempted murder in the November shooting of a 13-year-old girl who was struck in the back.

Police announced over the weekend that they had arrested 37-year-old Lasheena Stewart and and 19 year-old Antwan Newton, both of Baltimore.

The department said in a news release that detectives determined the shooting the night of Nov. 22 stemmed from a dispute earlier in the day at the girl’s school.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, is still receiving treatment as a result of being shot. They did not give further details about her condition.

Both suspects have been booked and denied bail, according to the news release. Court records don’t list attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

