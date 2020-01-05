House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani may have plotted against Americans for some time but it’s unclear whether President Trump’s decision to kill him will stop that plotting or if planned attacks were imminent enough to warrant the action.

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat and frequent Trump adversary, said the U.S. is already seeing “serious strategic repercussions” from the strike, citing the Iraqi prime minister’s push before the parliament to oust the U.S. presence in their country.

“That’s going to impede our fight against ISIS,” Mr. Schiff said.

The congressman said based on what he’s learned so far, he’s not convinced the strike had the desired effect of seriously disrupting Iran’s designs in the region or that it averted immediate danger, as the administration suggests.

Mr. Schiff guided the impeachment probe into Mr. Trump’s interaction with Ukraine, making him a frequent target of verbal attacks from the president.

The House voted to impeach Mr. Trump in December but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is withholding the articles for now, saying she wants to be sure the GOP-led Senate will hold a fair trial on removal.

Mr. Schiff said withholding the articles have “flushed out” senators who are reluctant to call firsthand witnesses and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s said he’s working alongside the White House in preparation for the trial.

“The American people needed to see that and now they do,” Mr. Schiff said.

Mr. Schiff said he doesn’t know how long the articles of impeachment will be withheld — it’s up to Mrs. Pelosi.

“I don’t think it’s going to be indefinite, no,” Mr. Schiff said.

