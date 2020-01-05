By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

DETROIT (AP) - Six people were hospitalized after an apparent gas explosion at a house on Detroit’s west side, authorities said.

No deaths were reported. The cause of the blast remained under investigation, authorities said.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday following an explosion. The six victims ranged in age 30 to 40 and were treated for burns. Two were treated for smoke inhalation.

TOP STORIES
Iran proved vital to al Qaeda's safe passage, according to bin Laden records, 9/11 commission
General steps out of Soleimani's shadow to lead Iran's proxies
Iran takes general's body on unprecedented public mournings tour

“It was definitely an explosion,” Fornell told The Detroit News.

DTE Energy was called to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials with the utility said they’re working with authorities on an investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide