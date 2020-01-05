By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

NOVI, Mich. (AP) - The death of a toddler found in a suburban Detroit home with his severely injured mother has been ruled a homicide, according to the Oakland County medical examiner.

A man found his injured wife and 2-year-old son dead when he returned from work on Friday evening. The boy was pronounced dead at the home and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Novi Police Chief David Molloy said Saturday that the woman is a suspect and under arrest at the hospital, according to The Detroit News.

The boy died from an incised wound on the neck, the medical examiner told news outlets. Further details about the death weren’t released.

Investigators said no one else appeared to be involved except the mother and child. Police said the husband is not considered a suspect.

A police investigation showed that the woman has a history of mental health issues.

The family, originally from China, came to the United States in 2014.

