Sunday, January 5, 2020

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming woman wanted in connection with a federal investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring has been arrested.

The Gillette News Record reports that 40-year-old Billie Jo Adams was arrested Dec. 28 in Cheyenne.

Federal authorities had been seeking Adams and others in connection with a Mexican cartel’s alleged conspiracy to distribute meth.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul says Adams was transferred by Natrona County law enforcement to Campbell County on Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

In May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Southern California announced that 43 people faced charges in the case.

It said at the time that police had arrested 33 people and seized about 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of meth, four firearms and more than $100,000 cash.

