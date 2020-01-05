By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man accused of killing an Alabama sheriff is set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

The preliminary hearing is to be held Monday for William Chase Johnson. The 18-year-old faces capital murder charges in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams. Williams was shot and killed Nov. 23 at a gas station in the county where he served as sheriff. Johnson was arrested several hours later.

Johnson is the son of a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Montgomery County, a public information officer for the sheriff’s department confirmed to The Associated Press.

TOP STORIES
FLASHBACK: Obama launches 2,800 strikes on Iraq, Syria without congressional approval
All of a sudden Ron Howard and Hollywood cares about morality
Iraq's Parliament votes to expel U.S. military

Law enforcement officials have released little information about the slaying. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has said Williams was responding to a noise complaint.

Court records show that investigators subpoenaed an iPhone that belongs to Johnson.

More than 2,000 mourners attended funeral services for Williams last month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide