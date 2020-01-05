By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - An inmate was killed in a fight at a California prison and homicide investigators have arrested one of his fellow prisoners, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was found unresponsive Dec. 31 at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was injured during an altercation in a shower area of a barracks.

Nikolos Kallergis was arrested on Friday “on charges related to this investigation,” the statement said. It wasn’t immediately known if Kallergis, 29, has an attorney.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notification of next of kin.

