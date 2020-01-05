By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) - Twenty-four National Guard soldiers are leaving New York state as they prepare to deploy to Afghanistan.

A farewell ceremony was held Saturday afternoon for the members of the 206th Military Police Company. The soldiers are based in the Albany suburb of Latham. They are scheduled to leave for Fort Bliss in Texas on Thursday.

They are preparing for a 10-month deployment later this year to to Afghanistan, where they will provide security for a U.S. commander.

The farewell ceremony was held at the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters in Latham.

